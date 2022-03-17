Millie Bobby Brown to have a ‘Guilty Feminist’ chat

The Guilty Feminist is over the moon to welcome one extremely special guest to its live podcast recording on 21st March at Kings Place, London – the extraordinary Millie Bobby Brown…

The first batch of tickets sold out on the spot, but fans of the actress can sign up to the mailing list at to get early access when the next batch is released.

Deborah Frances-White is joined by Guilty Feminist favourite; regular co-host and the co-star of Enola Holmes, Susan Wokoma at Kings Place where they will talk with Millie: a brilliant (and guilty) feminist. With an A-List guest, the night promises to deliver unforgettable comedy, conversation & classic Guilty Feminist joy & laughter. Music from feminist folk phenomenon Grace Petrie

Millie Bobby Brown was just 12 years old when she shot to fame in 2016 having landed the role of Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Her portrayal received critical acclaim and she won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with her co-stars and won the 43rd Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series.

Deborah Frances-White:

“I’m a feminist but I sorted my sequinned cape for this show before I got my booster. Guilty Feminist audiences know how to bring a rock concert to a podcast recording. I can only imagine what a riot it’ll be after two years locked up! We’ve added some acts in these shows that you can only see live & that’s really the best way to experience the show anyway. Come join the Guilty Feminist army.’

In January 2018, Brown was cast to star and produce the film adaptation of the Enola Holmes Mysteries book and in the same year she became the youngest person ever to be included on Time magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people and she was appointed as (the then youngest) UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. A now 18-year-old Millie Bobby Brown has a phenomenal number of achievements behind her – in this unique and exciting live interview, she is set appear on stage as part of The Guilty Feminist Live, to talk about all this and more.

Since its launch in 2016 – The Guilty Feminist has grown to become less of a podcast and more of a global phenomenon. With over 95 million downloads in six years, with a Sunday Times bestselling book – The Guilty Feminist is part comedy, part deep-dive discussion, and part activism.

Every show opens with its hallmark – one-liners – ‘I’m a feminist but… one time I went on a women’s rights march, popped into a department store to use the loo, got distracted trying out face cream & when I came out the march was gone…’

The Guilty Feminist is the podcast in which we explore our noble goals as 21st century feminists & our hypocrisies & insecurities which undermine them. The show has just taken to the road with the first dates of it’s UK tour, as host Deborah Frances-White presents the podcast in front of a live audience. Each show will include a variety of world-class stand-up comics and some local guests for deep lively conversations – plus a musical act to have audiences singing in the aisles.

Prepare to leave entertained, inspired, empowered & at least 25% more feminist! The Guilty Feminist won the 2020 British Podcast Spotlight Award and the 2021 PodBible Award.