Channel 4 offer designers a chance to win an apartment in Design Your Dream

The peak-time interior design contest is based in Sheffield.

The show sees competitors take part in a series of design challenges to win their own dream apartment.

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor, Features and Daytime at Channel 4:

“Everybody has their own vision of what makes a home stand out. This series promises to show off the creative talents and tastes of interior designers from around the UK – for a truly spectacular prize. I’m looking forward to working with Remarkable and thrilled that the vibrant city of Sheffield is going to be the home of this innovative competition format.”

Contestants will each be assigned an empty apartment within the Eyewitness Works in the heart of Sheffield to showcase their unique design talent.

The hopefuls will be judged across a series of design challenges within the apartment and elsewhere. Contestants will compete against each other, whittled down until there is only one remaining. The winner of the competition will become the owner of their very own two-bedroom apartment within the historic development in South Yorkshire.

The eight-episode series will see filming begin this summer by Remarkable Factual.

Kitty Walshe, CEO Remarkable Factual:

“We are delighted to be working with Channel 4 on this project. It’s a big factual entertainment format with a really dramatic elimination mechanic that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. The life-changing prize is one of the biggest on UK television and we’re excited to be making this innovative new format that’s unlike anything else out there.”

Budding applicants with a passion for interior design can apply for the series at www.designyourdream.tv