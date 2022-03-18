Steve Backshall, Michaela Strachan and Chris Jackson explore the Ice Age

Channel 5 has commissioned a major three-part documentary telling the extraordinary story of the ice age.

Ice Age: A Frozen World, fronted by naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan and geologist Chris Jackson will tell this epic story using state of the art technology to bring this frozen world to life. The 3 x 60’ series will be produced by October Films and Krempelwood and was ordered by Commissioning Editor (VP) Denise Seneviratne.

The factual thriller will take viewers on a gripping journey through time, with a mixture of on location pieces, breathtaking Virtual Studio production and expert interviews. The series will unravel the hidden secrets of the Ice Age and how it created the world we now live in.

Made up of three parts the programmes will document the rise of the mega-beasts that once bestrode our world, from Saber Tooth Tigers to Wooley Mammoths; the David and Goliath story of Neanderthals versus Homo Sapiens and the ultimate irony that global warming could trigger the next Ice Age.

Denise Seneviratne, Commissioning Editor for Channel 5: