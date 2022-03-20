TV Highlights: From Bees to Dara Ó Briain

Highlights for Sunday, 20th March…

ITV

As Putin’s savage war rages in Ukraine, the world has borne witness to the Ukrainian people’s suffering through incredible testimony and eye-witness footage pouring in from social media.

Probably more than any war – even Syria – this conflict is being lived through social media channels, as people everywhere are able to see first-hand the intimate, touching and tragic details of life under 21st-century bombardment.

This documentary brings together those images and voices – and their stories on the ground – as the historic events unfold along Ukraine’s frontlines.

Ukraine: Voices from the Frontline, ITV/STV/UTV, 10.20pm

BBC One

The family adventure series set in early Victorian London continues, as gang member, Tom returns to Fagin’s lair to find his bed taken by new boy Dodger. Above the notorious Fiddler’s Arms pub, Bill Sikes outlines a dangerous money-making opportunity for the gang. Queen Victoria is visiting an unveiling at Madame Tussauds famous waxwork museum the following day and there will be some rich pickings.

Chief of Police Sir Charles Rowan is concerned about a death threat to Queen Victoria and tries to dissuade Her Majesty from attending the waxwork museum, but she is adamant she will go. Sir Charles sends inept officers Duff and Blathers to the museum to keep watch overnight. They are totally useless, but this walking disaster duo is all Sir Charles has. But will they catch Fagin’s pickpocketing gang and save the Queen?

Dodger, BBC One, 1.50 pm

Sky Nature

Taking refuge from the coronavirus pandemic, wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn set out to record all the bees he could find in his tiny urban garden in Bristol.

Filming them with one-of-a-kind lenses he forged on his kitchen table. The documentary follows Dohrn during the COVID-19 lockdown of spring and summer 2020, as he becomes bee obsessed and develops relationships with individual bees.

Filming more than 60 species of bees, from Britain’s largest bumblebees to scissor bees, which are the size of a mosquito, Dohrn observes how differences in behaviour set different species apart from each other. Eventually, he gets so close to the bees, he can identify individuals just by looking at them.

My Garden of a Thousand Bees, Sky Nature, 8 pm

Channel 4

Comedian Dara Ó Briain is back with another episode of the jeopardy quiz show, where winning £1,000,000 is all about holding onto those six zeros. In this episode, friends Troy, Bruce and Frank from London are just seven questions away from £1,000,000.

As the game progresses, Bruce starts to doubt what he knows… how much will the boys manage to win? Should they risk an answer they’re not sure about when there’s a £1,000,000 on the line, or should they play safe and swap the question?

One and Six Zeros, Channel 4, 6 pm