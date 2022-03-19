Brits say they’d recycle more if it was easier…

New research from Magnet has revealed just how much recycling means to the nation.

The findings suggest that over half (54%) of people say that they recycle more now than they did two years ago. Despite this, 60% of us say we would recycle more than we currently do, if the process was easier, with many finding the idea of storing and sorting waste items for recycling off-putting.

This week we saw Global Recycling Day (18th March) and with the issue, back in the spotlight, the team at Magnet have come up with some ideas on how we can all make small, impactful changes in our kitchens, to help encourage recycling in the home.

Think outside the cardboard box

When we think of items to recycle in the kitchen, containers such as milk cartons and food tins spring to mind. There is actually a whole host of waste that comes from the kitchen that can be recycled.

Small amounts of cooking oil, fats, and plate scrapings of fatty foods can be added to your food waste recycling service, if you have one, and can even be processed into into second-generation biodiesel. It’s always worth checking your local council website for the latest information on what you can recycle in your area. Alternatively, consider donating unwanted pots and pans to a charity shop or local cause that may be in need of them to avoid sending them to a landfill.

Consider compartmentalised bins

According to recent Google trends data, searches for ‘Recycle bins for kitchen’ have increased by more than 130% in the past year. By opting for a compartmentalised bin, it is a simple and efficient way to sort items as you go. In-cupboard bins are recommended for those who wish to keep rubbish out of sight, and out of mind, yet still have easy access in the kitchen rather than needing to walk through to another room such as a utility or garage.

Upcycle unused or unwanted items

Perhaps the more exciting recycling trend, upcycling is a creative and innovative way to turn unused items into something new. There are lots of options within the kitchen, from creating table centrepieces using an old Kilner jar, to repurposing food storage tins and containers to create decorative pieces such as candle holders.

Even furniture can be upcyled; if you have something from another room that you’re intending to throw away, why not give it a lick of paint and utilise in the kitchen instead? There may be a misconception that upcyling can look shabby, or homemade, but with some carefully considered design, an upcycling project can be impressive whilst also helping the planet. Alongside being sustainable, you can also save a lot of money by avoiding buying new.

Design a new kitchen with recycling in mind

If a new kitchen is an option for you, consider adding recycling and eco-friendly solutions within your design.