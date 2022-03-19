Ling app goes free for Ukrainians and those who want to learn Ukrainian

Ling have unlocked their app for Ukrainian-speaking people, ‘with the firm hope of easing their situation, by providing the necessary resources to effectively learn a new language’.

“We support Ukraine and peace, and so we have decided to help Ukrainians get easy access to language learning, while we encourage the world to discover the Ukrainian language and culture.” – Ling App statement



Ling say that having been ‘horrified by the news coming out of Ukraine about the Russian invasion’ they have unlocked their app for Ukrainian-speaking people, ‘with the firm hope of easing their situation, by providing the necessary resources to effectively learn a new language’. In addition, Ling App is now also offering Ukrainian language lessons for free for the rest of the users worldwide to encourage a deeper understanding of Ukrainian culture.

“Our hearts go out to all communities affected by this war who are beginning a whole new life away from home, which is not easy to do. Ukrainians will face the challenges of learning new languages and cultures while adapting to a different environment. We know that Ukraine has strong citizens determined to overcome all adversities. For that reason, as a language learning app, we want to add our “little grain of sand” for them to have an easier life and better possibilities in foreign countries.” – Ling App statement

All Ukrainian citizens, and people who have Ukrainian as their first language, can gain access to all the languages and lessons in the Ling App during the next six months. With Ling, users can increase language skills with interactive learning techniques rather than traditional lessons. The app allows the user to practice from beginner to fluent in the most engaging way, to grasp all the vocabulary needed for proper communication with native speakers abroad.

In addition, having fun with the mini-games while immersing in a new language can significantly help lower stress levels from the current situation. There are more than 60 languages in the Ling App, including those that Ukrainian people will need the most such as Polish, Hungarian, and Slovakian.

“Let’s make language learning a path to global peace.”- Ling App statement

To access all languages in Ling App for free:

Download the app.

Login.

Set your native language to Ukrainian.

Then select the language you would like to learn.

Download and begin your lessons.

Download to start a free language course here