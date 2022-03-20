Jane McDonald revisits ‘The Good Old Days’ with Channel 5

Best on the Box choice for Sunday, March 20th…

A Wakefield girl born and bred, Jane McDonald takes an autobiographic and nostalgic road trip through her home county of Yorkshire.

In the final episode of the series, Jane starts in Hawes, the pretty market town of Upper Wensleydale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. There, she visits an old-fashioned sweet shop and relives some cherished childhood memories.

Jane is thrilled when she tracks down a long-lost favourite sweet that she hasn’t seen or tasted since her schooldays. Next, she heads to Leeds Market, where she’s reminded of shopping trips with her much-loved and much-missed mum.

It was also the location for the first Marks & Spencer stall, and Jane visits a local exhibition dedicated to it to learn more. One of the city’s best-kept secrets is the City Varieties Music Hall, famous for hosting erstwhile TV series The Good Old Days, where the audience used to dress up in period costumes and sing along to well-known acts.

Jane reunites with her old friend general manager Ian Sime and reminisces about the old days. While there, Jane also bumps into comedy legend Bernie Clifton, famous for his puppet Oswald the Ostrich. Jane finds out more about how Bernie got started in the industry and shares their experiences and fond memories of the big names in showbiz.

Back in north Yorkshire, close to Bolton Abbey, Jane visits the UK’s last remaining piano manufacturer. There she meets the hardworking team of craftsmen and tickles the ivories on one of their own products.

Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire, Channel 5, 9 pm