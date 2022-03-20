Broadcasting Sky

Sky Documentaries look at the fast failure of ‘The Super League’

March 20, 2022
Callum Patterson
48 hours that took a new ‘Super League’ from launch to defunct idea.

In April 2021, in the perfect storm left behind by the Coronavirus pandemic, owners and executives of the 12 most powerful clubs in world football attempted a bullish and brazen power grab.

Years of secret talks and backroom dealings culminated in a seismic late-night announcement – these dozen rivals were joining forces and breaking away from centuries of sporting tradition to launch a brand new competition that would secure their club’s futures for decades to come.

Designed to secure the financial future of football for the next 23 years, The Super League created a fury of opposition from the entire football world and collapsed in just 48 hours.

Super Greed: The Fight for Football tells the dramatic inside story of the doomed league through the eyes of those who helped to bring it tumbling down.

Super Greed: The Fight for Football, Sky Documentaries, Monday, 21st March, 9 pm

