Rising fuel prices ‘taking the life’ out of everyday living

Wallet busting pump prices are forcing motorists to stop seeing family, eating out, even cancelling medical appointments.

In the week commencing March 8th petrol increased 9p (156p to 165p) and diesel 12p (163p to 175p) at the pumps, but in the same period, oil dropped $30 ($128 down to $98). So, oil dropped big and has fallen rapidly, ‘but that was nothing to do with any geopolitical event’ state FairFuelUK, they add that ‘it’s simple fuel supply chain frenzied manipulation.’

The same manipulation ‘reared its ugly head yet again, by taking advantage of Putin’s invasion, those faceless fuel supply chain businesses are keeping pump prices at their record highs, despite the crash in oil prices.’ FairFuelUK observe.



Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK:

“Our latest survey of opinion shows; the eye-watering pump prices, inflicted on one of the world’s already highest taxed drivers are forcing motorists to change their driving routines, with around half reluctantly sacrificing their hobbies, personal entertainment, eating out and recreational road trips. These reduced and reluctant road user choices predictably cut income to the Exchequer too. Incredibly 47% are curtailing visiting their families.” “In FairFuelUK’s online survey over a third of respondents said they are having to cut back on driving. Even driving to medical appointments and carrying out voluntary work are being affected because of profiteering unnecessarily sky high pump prices.”

Survey Question answered by 18009 drivers: What has been the Impact of Record High Pump Prices on your driving habits?

Craig Mackinlay MP, Chair of the Fair Fuel APPG for Motorists and Hauliers:

“With the highest fuel prices ever recorded and other cost of living pressures coming into view, it is little wonder that the public are having to make tough decisions on personal finances with car use being minimised. The car offers flexibility, independence, and freedom. These are core Conservative values. The Chancellor needs to offer relief and it is in his hands to do so, else communities will suffer.”

The perennial profiteering scandal that FairFuelUK has been campaigning against for the last decade needs solving, they note. ‘We call on the Government again, to create an Independent Pricing Watchdog called PumpWatch. If gas, electricity, water and telecoms get price protection bodies, why shouldn’t motorists have one too?’ They state.

FairFuelUK would like to see a ‘PumpWatch’ regulator, to ensure pricing fairness for both consumers and hardworking fuel retailers. ‘PumpWatch is now even more crucial to the Nation’s positive economic growth, jobs, business investment, logistics, consumer spending and social mobility.’

In their statement released today the body also note that the ‘beleaguered Conservative Government needs it in place now, to help regain trust again and to avoid long-term voter repercussions.’ adding that ‘Boris knows this makes economic and political sense, it’s time for him to throw away the Government’s anti-motorist plans and recognise the common sense in giving drivers a well-deserved cost of living break.’

Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers.

