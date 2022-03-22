Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 22nd March

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, March 22.

Suki and Dotty find out from Kheerat’s lawyer that he is intending to plead guilty. Unhappy with his decision, Suki begs the lawyer to find another way. Later, after persuading Sonia to lend her some money, Dotty asks a surprised Eve for legal advice about Kheerat’s case.

Meanwhile, Martin and Zack prepare for their night out but Zack is suspicious about Jada’s plans. When Zack and Martin leave, Jada’s friends including Will come round ready to party. The girls question why no one else has come.

Sonia ends the party when she checks in and takes Will home. Zack is disappointed with Jada who begs him not to tell Sharon, but he tells her that he will.

Elsewhere, Jean manages to slip out to the tube station with Arthur where she tells him what happened to Kush. Stacey is furious when she finds out and their row leads to Jean moving in with Harvey.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

The Dingles bond over their mutual concern for Marlon. Rhona and Mary explain to April that they will always be family.

Meanwhile, Sam and Lydia encourage Charity to make amends.

Elsewhere, Ethan tells Liam that Manpreet will not be testifying in court.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Whilst teaching a class, John Paul trips and falls, and Charlie catches the whole thing on camera. Later, John Paul finds Charlie and Mason laughing at the video and takes drastic action.

Meanwhile, things grow tense when Olivia finds out that Nancy is supervising the school camping trip instead of her. Later, an opportunity presents itself to gain Sally’s favour as she witnesses Nancy have an outburst at John Paul.

Elsewhere, looking for an explanation for Zoe’s accident, Sam checks his video footage and finds Bobby meddling with the equipment.

At the McQueens’, Bobby starts to question his mum after finding a ‘specialised school’ leaflet. After some harsh words, things get heated and Bobby is knocked unconscious.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm