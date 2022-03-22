The Tourist, The Responder, Vigil and Time return for second series

The dramas will make a return to BBC One.

BBC Drama has announced the return of four of their output from the past year – The Tourist, The Responder, Vigil and Time.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer:

“The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC.”

The Tourist is the highest-rating drama of 2022 so far, having launched with a huge 12 million viewers and all six episodes were the most-watched episodes on BBC iPlayer in January this year. It will return again for a second series.

The second biggest new drama of 2022 so far was The Responder, launching with nearly 10 million viewers across 30-days. The Responder will return for a second series and will once again be set and filmed in Liverpool.

In 2021, Vigil was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch in three years (since Bodyguard in 2018), attracting an audience of over 13 million viewers across 30-days for episode one, and the series overall had an average of 12.6m viewers (30-days). Vigil will return for a second series and will be set and filmed in Scotland again.

Time filmed in Liverpool was both a critical and ratings hit in the UK and one of 2021’s highest performing new dramas with nearly 12 million viewers over 30-days for the series overall. The second series will welcome a new cast and be set in an all-female prison.