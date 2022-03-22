Dispatches experiences the war in Ukraine with MP Johnny Mercer

Channel 4 will air a special Dispatches film following Conservative MP Johnny Mercer’s private trip to experience the war in Ukraine first hand.

Johnny Mercer MP:

“I want this film to communicate the amazing resilience and bravery of the people we met in Kyiv. I hope it will help my colleagues and the British public make the right decisions about how we can all support Ukraine to get through this conflict, which is our generation’s righteous fight.”

Dispatches accompanied Mercer into Ukraine for a week along with Producer Levison Wood and Director Neil Bonner, at the invitation of Ukraine MPs. They followed Mercer as he travelled from Krakow to Lviv and on to the scene of fighting in Kyiv so the former soldier and veterans minister could experience the realities of the war and offer support to his Ukrainian counterparts.

Following the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of women and children, they met those who remain and plan to resist including some who have already been seriously injured in the fighting. Mercer describes the war as ‘our generation’s righteous fight’.

Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs:

“In this film Johnny Mercer will bring us to the frontline of the biggest story of the moment. The on the ground reporting will be invaluable both for showing British viewers the reality of life as it is right now for Ukrainian people and for documenting the damage of Putin’s war to the civilian population.”

The film will be directed by Erica Jenkin and Levison Wood with Tom Porter Executive Producing for Blackmane and BriteSpark respectively. The film was commissioned by Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport Louisa Compton.

BriteSpark is partnering with Levison Wood’s Blackmane Media for the project.

Tom Porter, director of programmes at BriteSpark Films: