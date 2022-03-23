Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 23rd March

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, March 23.

Stacey tries to explain to Harvey how Jean’s current behaviour is evidence that she is experiencing a manic episode. Harvey goes on to visit Aaron in prison and is shocked to see his son’s bruised face.

Later, Harvey suggests to Jean that they should go away for a bit. She is receptive to the idea and insists that they go right away.

Meanwhile, Zack tells Jada to be honest with Sharon about what went on in her absence. Will tries to encourage Martin to not tell Sharon about Jada’s party but Martin has his doubts.

Later as Sharon arrives back, Jada plucks up the courage to tell her about the party.

Elsewhere, Mitch and Karen come together when they get a worrying phone call about Mack and Mia – Arthur has told them about Gray killing Kush.

Also, Eve makes a worrying discovery about Kheerat’s lawyer but will Suki accept Eve’s help?

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

The doctor tells Ken and Daniel that Adam has suffered a bleed behind the eye and needs an operation to save his sight. Adam claims he doesn’t remember how the fall happened.

Carla urges Sarah to be there for Adam when he wakes up as it’s obvious that she still cares about him. Will Adam be OK?

Meanwhile, Aggie lets it slip Laura has been boozing on top of her meds, but Gary urges Kelly to cut her mum some slack. When Laura asks Gary to become Kelly’s guardian, as he’s more of a Dad to her than Rick ever was, how will Gary react?

Later, when Maria shows Gary a picture of the new site for County’s training ground, which has been moved because of her campaign, he’s horrified as he reveals it’s the spot he moved Rick’s body to!

Elsewhere, Craig admits to Emma that a part of him resents Faye for ruining his career.

Also, having cast their votes, Gary and Maria head out of the polling station and pose for photos. But Maria feels terrible as Phill admits he may lose his job over the leaked report.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Rhona anxiously waits for news.

Meanwhile, Vanessa reassures Charity about Marlon.

Elsewhere, Laurel feels guilty.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As the camping trip approaches, Sally has some bad news for Nancy as she takes away her role of chaperone and gives it to Olivia.

The reasons behind John Paul’s relationship with alcohol are revealed as he opens up to Prince.

Meanwhile, when Bobby overhears Misbah saying Cleo has voiced her worries about his behaviour, he leaps into action. As he sets a dangerous trap, Mercedes is almost hurt in the process and Bobby is forced to reveal his intentions, but what excuse will he come up with?

Another visit from social worker Mike gets too overwhelming for Mercedes. She turns to old habits and purchases drugs. Later, the ulterior motives of Aunt Wendy are revealed.

Elsewhere, Verity learns a lot from her clients as she runs a divorce surgery.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm