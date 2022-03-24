Pick of the Plots: Thursday 24th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, March 24.

Tommy is filled with dread as he watches a video of school bully Sid making fun of him. At school, Isaac intervenes as Tommy gets stick from the bullies and he later pays Kat a visit to share with her his concerns for Tommy.

With Isaac’s words on her mind, Kat decides on a course of action concerning the package she has been holding for Phil. Later, Tommy arranges to meet a boy from school but he soon realises he’s been set up by Sid.

Meanwhile, Stacey pretends to be her mum to get a doctor’s appointment for her.

Elsewhere, with Kheerat’s hearing due to take place, Suki is nervous about the outcome.

Also, Sonia shares her concerns for Dotty with Rocky; Jada gets more than she bargained for and ends up embarrassing Will.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

With Marlon’s stroke putting things into perspective, Charity asks Chas to move back into the pub, but will she?

Meanwhile, Jai is devastated by the depth of Laurel’s pain as she shoos him off the property.

Laurel is gutted when a frustrated Arthur, who is unaware of the real reason for her split from Jai, ends up accusing her of sleeping with someone else. Jai sets him straight.

Elsewhere, sparks fly during Ethan and Marcus’s lunch.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

John Paul finds a vodka bottle in his puffer jacket ahead of a school trip. As he tries to keep it concealed, he remains visibly on edge, but will he be tempted to take a sip?

As they set off to go camping, John Paul is assigned the role of designated driver, but it’s not long before the kids grow rowdier and they get lost. Tragedy strikes as John Paul’s eyes start to close and he loses control of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a panicked Mercedes snaps at Matthew-Jesus for playing with her handbag, but have they already found the drugs? Later, Mercedes makes a heartbreaking decision for Bobby’s welfare.

Elsewhere, Zain invites Shaq to an event for Muslim singles; Zoe sets some firm boundaries between her and Sam.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm