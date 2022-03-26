Which Bridgerton Character Are You According To Your Star Sign?

The wait is over and the royal scandalous Netflix drama, Bridgerton, is back on our screens.

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

And while the romance and scandals are played out in the Netflix drama, Zeal CBD has worked alongside Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer, to establish which Bridgerton character you are most similar to based on your star sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) – Mary Sharma

With a childlike and energetic personality, Aries are natural rule breakers who love to have fun. Although they can be quick to anger, they are equally as quick to forgive like Mary Sharma, the Earl’s daughter whose marriage to Kate’s father caused quite the scandal. Her scandalous approach and lack of hesitation to break the rules was what Mary felt was right for love.

Taurus (April 30 – May 20) – Kate Sharma

Taurus are elegant and love to read, being incredibly loyal people who tend to prefer to be indoors. Just like Kate Sharma, Taurus accept tradition and are incredibly family driven, being shown in Kate’s protectiveness of her youngest sister and her determination to not let anyone hurt her family. Kate is smart and headstrong, sensing that Anthony Bridgerton is untrustworthy and curious about his future marriage with her younger sister, Edwina.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) – Eloise Bridgerton

Loving to chat and enjoying conversations with everyone around them, Gemini are bubbly personalities who overlook tradition as they indulge in the moment. Eloise Bridgerton is a definite Gemini at heart, being incredibly witty and fun, enjoying a good gossip to fulfil her social needs. These traits can also reflect as brazen and rebellious, doing what she wants instead of following social norms.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) – Lady Danbury

With a desire to spoil others, a Cancer loves to love and is an incredibly warm soul towards those that they care about. Being incredibly sensitive, their empathetic nature makes them very pleasant to be around in a time of need and reflects on the personality of Lady Danbury.

Being a parental and caring character as well as a great love matcher, she is formidable and a little scary but once close, a lovable lady.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) – Anthony Brigderton

Wanting everything around them to be just right, a Leo thrives off looking and feeling like royalty and wants the respect of those who know them. Anthony is a powerful character in the Bridgerton series, being a wealthy English nobleman who is the eldest of the family, taking the male lead of season 2. Being a very handsome and charming character, we see that he is potentially about to fall in love with Kate Sharma.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) – Penelope Featherington

Virgos always do the right thing, taking a sensible and dutiful approach to align with their morals. They’d rather be honest than be liked and this aligns with Penelope Featherington, an intelligent but emotional character. Often looked upon as the ugly duckling, her family tends to point out her weight, skin and studies which make her feel sad, especially as she quietly adores her best friend’s brother.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) – Daphne Bridgerton

With a love for beauty and balance, they accept each person as they are and see the good in everybody. As long as there are no hidden lies, a libra is a loyal friend who will support you through your decisions. Daphne is a beautiful, kind and caring soul who especially cares about transparency, striving to find out the truth and being a definite nurturer.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) – Genevieve Delacroix

Being able to blend into the background when they choose, Scorpio have a mysterious and unusual energy. Often being incredibly romantic and creative, they can be compared to Genevieve Delacroix who is not overly noticed but has a very stunning presence. Although she loves to gossip, she is also very secretive and fakes a French accent, showing her creative side as she designs the most elegant gowns.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) – Colin Bridgerton

With a love for freedom and travel, Sagittarius don’t like to be tied down and have a desire to continue exploring. Their clumsy nature brings out their hilarious side and they are normally a big presence in a room. Colin Bridgerton is destined to travel and explore the world following heartbreak, portraying his super charming and funny qualities as we follow his adventures.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) – Queen Charlotte

Capricorns really care about wealth and status but are happy to share their good fortune with others. Queen Charlotte is high in power and lives a rich lifestyle, being a fascinating character who holds a lot of status. Although she loves to gossip, her kindhearted qualities are shown as she helps bring Daphne to her royal status.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) – Benedict Bridgerton

Marching to the beat of their own drum, Aquarius are independent thinkers who love to be free. Often showing intelligent and arty traits, they can be compared to Benedict Bridgerton who is incredibly artistic and always thinking outside of the box. As he ventures outside of Bridgerton, his sensitive and endearing traits are made incredibly apparent.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) – Edwina Sharma

Pisces truly believe in true love and in destiny so are incredibly loving and affectionate people, wearing their heart on their sleeve. Edwina Sharma is a kind natured and endlessly endearing character who has a sense of innocence and likeability. Although she may be very young and naive, her obsession with falling in love leaves her open to heartbreak as she leaves herself in a vulnerable position.