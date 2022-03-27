DOI crowns its 2022 winner

The Greatest Show on Ice reached its epic conclusion earlier this evening.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby oversaw proceedings as the final three celebrities battled for ultimate skating glory.

Only one couple gets to lift the Dancing On Ice trophy, but in the finale on ITV this evening there was drama as to who would ultimately raise it as Regan Gascoigne and his pro partner Karina Manta faced Brendan Cole and his pro skater Vanessa Bauer and Kimberly Wyatt with professional Mark Hanretty.

The three celebs pulled off their most spectacular routines, including the final two taking on the iconic Bolero. There was also a return to the ice for all of this year’s skating stars and a stunning performance from Olympic legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who headed up the Ice Panel of judges alongside dance stars Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

The show saw ‘a three-way tie on the leaderboard’ at one point with ultimately Kimberly Wyatt with professional Mark Hanretty taking third place, in second Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer with Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta taking the DOI Trophy.

Right from the start, Gascoigne and Cole were tipped for the trophy with Rupert Adams, Spokesperson for William Hill, noting on January 5th, that:



“It’s little surprise that professional dancers Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne are favourites to transfer their skills to the ice and they head the market at 3/1. However, there’s dancing prowess throughout the 12-strong field of contestants, with Rachel Stevens, a former runner-up on Strictly, only sixth in the betting at 9/1.”

However, by January 24th Regan was skating ahead with the bookies for the show’s gong. Rupert at William Hill, again, spoke of the betting odds:

“Pundits are calling Regan Gascoigne one of the best ever to take part in Dancing on Ice and our punters agree with the 25-year-old very well-backed since his first performance on Sunday night. “He’s now just a 6/4 chance to claim the trophy having been as big as 11/4 before Sunday, and he’s now the clear favourite from Brendan Cole at 7/2 and Kimberly Wyatt at 9/2.”

Dancing on Ice, catch up on the ITV Hub or STV Player.