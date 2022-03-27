Extra dates for April’s Illuminated River Official Boat Tours

L et there be light: Dates added for April’s Illuminated River Official Boat Tours.

Following popular demand, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has added four new dates for its Illuminated River Official Boat Tours on the River Thames this April – with 90 tickets up for grabs on each sailing.

The London-based River Bus service has teamed up with the Illuminated River project to operate evening boat tours from Tower Pier.

“The tours offer unparalleled views of London sparkling in the moonlight. See murmurs of half-light dance across the surface of the Thames and marvel at the new way London’s landmark bridges, including London, Millennium and Westminster bridges can be enjoyed. Each sailing will have an Official City of London or City of Westminster Guide on board to share the rich history of the bridges as you glide past the architectural, social and historical landmarks that have shaped the capital’s history.” – Thames Clippers PR



Sailing between Tower and Lambeth bridges, the official boat tour lasts 40 minutes and departs at 9:30 pm from Tower Pier on Saturday 9th; Thursday 14th; Saturday 23rd; and Thursday 28th April. An adult ticket costs £12.90, while tickets for children aged between 5 and 15 cost £8.90. Children aged 4 and under travel free of charge but must still have a seat booked in order to sail.

Alternatively, join Uber Boat by Thames Clippers regular service after dark to enjoy London’s late-night lights from £7.70 per adult.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers offers, they tell us, ‘a comfortable way to travel through London, with easy ramp access for buggies, cosy indoor cabins with café bars and outdoor back decks for panoramic views of London.’

Regular River Bus services operate across 23 piers throughout the capital, all the way from Putney in the west to Woolwich (Royal Arsenal) in the east, with several key central London piers.

www.uberboatbythamesclippers.com