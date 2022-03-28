Lifestyle

Sky Mobile launches data donations for Ukraine appeal

March 28, 2022
Liz Charlton
Sky Mobile has opened ways to support the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal.

Sky Mobile has announced its pledge to donate £100,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which is providing invaluable support to those in need in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Sky Mobile customers can choose to donate their spare data, which Sky Mobile will then turn into a monetary donation to support the DEC. Customers can donate 25GB of spare data, as many times as they’re able to, and, for every 25GB contributed, Sky Mobile will donate £10 to the charity to provide food, water, shelter, and medical assistance.

Customers can donate until 15 April, or until the £100,000 target has been reached.  Sky Mobile customers can head to www.sky.com/mobile/donate or simply visit the My Sky app. 100% of all donations made will be sent to the Disasters Emergency Committee 2022.

