Olympic organisation continues to assist Ukrainian athletes and teams

The Olympic Movement is continuing to provide essential support to the Ukrainian Olympic community.

The offers of help are not just one-off contributions, but sustained and united efforts from the entire Olympic Movement, which is working together to ensure the basic needs of Ukrainian athletes and enable them to continue to train and compete where possible.

These efforts are being coordinated by a task force created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and led by Olympic champion Sergii Bubka, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine and an IOC Member.

Since the Ukrainian government and the NOC are actively encouraging those athletes who can do so to continue competing in international sporting events, NOCs, Associations of NOCs, International Sports Federations, National Federations and IOC Members are also strongly supporting this participation, as Ukrainian athletes can inspire others by showing resilience and helping to send a message of solidarity and peace.