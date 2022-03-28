YO! MTV Raps: Rated and Gonzo with Jack Saunders to launch next month

Two brand new music shows will be launching on MTV Music next month…

MTV note that the programmes will ‘add to a schedule that continues to be at the forefront of contemporary music releases.’

Anna Karatziva, Head of Talent and Music, MTV UK & IRE:

“Here to showcase the wealth of talent and music from the UK scene as well as international artists who want to come by and say hi, we’ll be bringing the hottest videos, in-studio interviews, and live performances to our audiences across all our platforms”.

YO! MTV Raps: Rated, launching on the 1st of April at 10 pm, is a new bi-weekly spin-off of YO! MTV Raps. Hosted by Snoochie Shy and Poet, the show will bring viewers the hottest rap and hip hop videos, in studio interviews, live performances and the best of Black British music culture. Guests include Kojey Radical and A1xJ1.

GONZO with Jack Saunders, a new series of the legendary alternative music show, will be shown fortnightly on MTV Music from 7th April at 10 pm. The 30-minute show hosted by Jack Saunders will feature in studio interviews, exclusive live performances, the best new videos and all the latest from the world of alternative culture.

Guests will include Suki Waterhouse, Kawala, Måneskin and bbno$.

Jeremy Davies, Senior Director of Music, MTV: