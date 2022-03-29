Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 29th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, March 29.

With Kat by his side, Tommy is interviewed by the police and he explains that it was an accident. Afterwards, Kat visits Phil in prison to confront him about his influence on Tommy.

Meanwhile, Rainie is besides herself when the doctor reveals Stuart’s cancer has grown and he needs immediate treatment. Stuart stands by his holistic approach but their minds turns elsewhere when a heavily pregnant Bernie arrives.

Rainie is relieved to hear Bernie still plans to give them the baby but Bernie puts pressure on them to give her the rest of the money as soon as the baby is born. Later, Sonia inadvertently tells Bernie about Stuart’s cancer. As Bernie confronts Rainie and Stuart, her waters break.

Elsewhere, Kim is overjoyed that her video worked as Pearl gets an interview for a scholarship. Denise tries to change Chelsea’s mind about the adoption.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As Marlon agonisingly struggles to form words, Rhona is gutted to see how upset he is at his slow progress.

Meanwhile, Moira refuses to give Charity a second chance.

Elsewhere, Laurel gives in to her feelings and kisses Jai, but will she regret her actions?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The Nightingales struggle without James’s income as Donna-Marie can only afford to pay one bill. Later, as Romeo manages to get £50 from selling a shirt, it gives Donna-Marie an idea to raise some cash, but it could lead to some tension in the household.

Meanwhile, a hungover John Paul spirals as he tries to explain the anonymous note to Prince and throws accusations everywhere. Later, he receives another note and the identity of the sender is revealed to the audience.

Elsewhere, to raise the money for Luke’s trial, Cindy turns to Tony for help who comes up with an ‘ice-bucket’ style challenge involving spoonfuls of mustard. Things backfire on them as Luke makes a purchase for an expensive holiday with the proceeds.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm