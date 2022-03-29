Channel 4 builds on digital success

Channel 4 has announced two entertainment series for E4 and E4 social channels.

One Night Stand, which was hugely successful as a social media-first commission last year, has been recommissioned for a four-part series for E4, whilst a three-part digital commission, Dating Pool, is to be distributed across E4’s social platforms.

Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment and Events, Phil Harris:

“Our social pilots were commissioned as part of our drive to grow new titles and talent outside of traditional linear slots and to test new and original ideas with younger audiences wherever they consume content. The performance has been heartening and we are delighted that commissioning in this way is leading to new ideas from great indies.”

First commissioned as a multiplatform series for E4 socials, One Night Stand was later edited into a one-off E4 programme. The light-hearted new series will again follow lovestruck singles, surprising someone who they previously had a one-night stand with to see if their fleeting former lover could have been the one that got away. Meeting for a second-chance date they will recollect memories of the brief encounter and share how they really feel about each other to determine whether romance can be rekindled or if that initial spark has fizzled for good.

Replicating this successful piloting model, Channel 4 has also commissioned Dating Pool, a three-part digital series and E4 one-off.

Presented by self-dubbed, ‘comedic Rockstar’ Spuddz, each episode of Dating Pool will follow one singleton on a cab journey to a romantic date. Joining them in the cab will be three potential suitors. Together they will be whisked off to one romantic destination, but the suitors will only have the duration of the journey to make an impression and some will be dumped and left to find their own way home along the way. As the cab pulls up only one suitor will be left and make it to the actual date.