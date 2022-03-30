Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 30th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, March 30.

As Bernie goes into labour, a guilty Rainie lies to her and tells her Stuart is beating his cancer. At the hospital, Rainie tries to keep everyone calm but Bernie is relieved when Karen arrives.

There’s relief all round as Bernie safely delivers a baby boy, but the guilt soon catches up with Rainie who admits the truth about Stuart’s cancer. Will this change Bernie’s mind about the surrogacy?

Meanwhile, Mack and Mia lock themselves in the house so they don’t have to go to school. As Mitch tries to coach them out, Callum informs him that Bernie has gone into labour. Mitch asks a reluctant Chelsea to help as he needs to find Karen. Chelsea tries to talk to Mack and Mia.

Elsewhere, Howie finds himself on the wrong side of Kim. Isaac admits to Patrick and Lola that he is going to Trinidad to look after his mum.

Also, with Tommy suspended from school, Kat returns home fuming but is shocked to see Scarlett’s social worker is there to talk about the final hearing.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As Toyah arrives at the courtroom to show her support both Imran and Abi are awash with guilt. The local authority solicitor lists a host of reasons proving Abi to be an unfit mother and why Alfie should be taken into care. Imran pleads Abi’s case, doing everything in his power to convince the Judge that Abi’s changed. Will the verdict go Abi’s way?

Later, Toyah suggests to Imran that he’s done all he can for Abi and it’s time to step back and concentrate on Elsie’s adoption hearing. Imran covers his turmoil, while Abi’s furious.

When Abi bans him from seeing Alfie, Imran declares he’ll do whatever it takes, even if it means putting his name on the birth certificate. Is it time for Imran to come clean?

Meanwhile, Gary tells Maria he’s going to confess to Rick’s murder. Maria begs Gary to reconsider, pointing out he’ll destroy their family and Kelly’s life.

Elsewhere, Jon reveals to Emma his plans for his inheritance from Ted; Craig’s thrilled to receive confirmation that he can return to the police force.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Mary worries that Rhona is putting too much pressure on herself.

Meanwhile, Vanessa tells Paddy about the near-kiss with Charity.

Elsewhere, Cathy lies that she’s in a relationship with Samson.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As Cindy scrambles to fix Luke’s mistake, the stress makes her and Zara turn on each other.

Later, Zara is forced to address the village to save her campaign but throws Cindy under the bus in the process.

Meanwhile, after a failed attempt to get Tom to let her run a market stall, Donna-Marie turns to Verity for help finding James.

They decide to report Marnie’s car stolen in the hope that the police will find the car and James inside. Later, DS Cohen arrives with some chilling news.

Elsewhere, Cleo picks up on Misbah’s nerves around Zain.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm