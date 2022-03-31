Pluto TV streaming service now accessible on Xbox Consoles and Windows PCs

Pluto TV has inked a partnership to offer its streaming television service on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and on PCs with Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Users can now enjoy access to the entire library of original and unique channels available directly from Pluto TV app in GSA, UK, Italy and Latin America. The service, operated by Paramount, will also be available in Spain, France, and the Nordics in the coming months.

With over 64 million global monthly active users spanning 26 countries on three continents, Pluto TV, already the leader in the FAST sector in Europe, offers over 1000 channels globally, combining both popular local and international content across film, entertainment, lifestyle, kids, comedy and more.

Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV International:

“Launching Pluto TV on Xbox consoles and Microsoft Store on Windows is a crucial step to make the service available where and when the fans want to enjoy it. Collaborating with Microsoft adds tremendous value to our already wide distribution.”

Microsoft fans in the mentioned regions can now access an extensive selection of classic TV including sitcoms, movies, true crime and sci-fi from international favourites like Star Trek: Discovery as well as MTV content, to local picks spanning all genres. Pluto TV’s lineup also includes carefully selected channels for younger audiences, whilst adult audiences will also have a vast range of dedicated lifestyle channels to choose from, spanning gaming, poker, animals, cooking, nature and sports.

Pluto TV is available for free and without registration required on all major streaming devices, via the Pluto TV web www.pluto.tv, Microsoft Store on Windows, Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung, LG and the iOS and Android apps available on the Apple Store and Google Play.