Pick of the Plots: Friday 1st April

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, April 1.

Imran tells a pleased Toyah that he’s set Abi up with a solicitor free of charge before secretly heading off with Abi to register Alfie’s birth.

When Toyah bumps into Abi carrying a package (Alfie’s paperwork) and acting strangely she assumes she is back on drugs and warns Kevin who hunts for the package whilst Abi is making tea. Kevin discovers the birth certificate stating Imran is the father. How will he react?

Later Toyah and Imran sit down with the social worker to discuss adopting Elsie but is Imran’s world about to implode?

Meanwhile, Billy urges Summer to take a night off revision and join her friends on a night out. Fed up of being the boring one she knocks back the wine in the cafe whilst Amy, Nina and Asha worry about her insulin levels.

Elsewhere, Tyrone is disappointed by Fiz’s eagerness to move; Nick tries to steer Sam away from Chess; Emma continues her deceit as she spends the day with Jon.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Manpreet reconsiders her stance on testifying.

Meanwhile, Nate tries to rope Ryan into a pub session.

Elsewhere, Moira is dismayed.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Time is of the essence for the Nightingales.

There’s one more gamble by James that could put Juliet’s life in danger, but will the family be able to forgive him for it?

Meanwhile, Luke disappoints Ollie as he sets his sights on Tony as his best man, but as the stag do will take Tony out of the country on the holiday he’s using against Zara in the election, will he compromise his integrity for his best friend?

Elsewhere, Scott gets roped into editing Jack’s crime novel and the McQueens have some surprises as they start getting rid of Nana’s stuff.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm