The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visit Albert Square

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have visited the set of EastEnders to meet the cast and crew of the soap.

The pair watched as the cast filmed special scenes that feature the residents of Albert Square celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at a street party, just as those around the nation will be celebrating this summer.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer:

“We at EastEnders are all so incredibly grateful that The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall came to visit EastEnders as we filmed our special episode that shows the residents of Albert Square celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, just as those around the country will be doing this summer. We cannot thank them enough for taking the time to come to Walford, this is one moment that will go down in EastEnders history as we all celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign. Today was truly an honour.”

Their Royal Highnesses met the cast including Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell), Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman), Perry Fenwick (Billy Mitchell), Kellie Bright (Linda Carter), Danny Dyer (Mick Carter), Tameka Empson (Kim Fox), Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale) to name just a few as well as Walford’s own ‘Princess’ Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts).

During the visit The Duchess of Cornwall spoke to Gillian Taylforth about how she has appeared in the show since the very first episode as well as talking to Rose Ayling-Ellis, when The Duchess revealed that the Royal family watched Strictly Come Dancing and supported her journey. Meanwhile, The Prince of Wales happily gave his knowledge of EastEnders to Perry Fenwick (Billy Mitchell) and Emma Barton (Honey Mitchell) as he explained how he knows the couple are no longer together but the special moment came when The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness joined cast and crew for a photograph and The Prince of Wales noticed how cold EastEnders one true Princess, Letitia Dean, was and kindly leant her his coat.

Letitia Dean:

“Today was a very special day for all at EastEnders. As a company we are all incredibly proud of the show we make but to have a visit from the Royal family makes it all the more special. To have the opportunity to mark the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee with a visit from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall was just beautiful and it will go down in EastEnders history but it was made all the more special for me when The Prince of Wales handed me his coat to keep me warm – what a gentleman, what a couple, what as we say in EastEnders a proper family”

As their Royal Highnesses left Walford they were presented with a signed Albert Square sign from the cast as well as a rousing cheer, sending them on their way but unlike many before they didn’t depart in a black cab…

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited the BBC Elstree site on Thursday 31st March 2022. The Beeb saga recently opened its new backlot of Walford on January 11th, with the original Albert Square retired after continuous use since late 1984 when the soap began production.