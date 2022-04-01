Ranvir Singh talks living with alopecia

The Good Morning Britain regular was filling in for Lorraine Kelly, when she opened up about the hair disorder.

Ranvir Singh has spoken candidly about her experience of living with alopecia. Ranvir – who presented today’s Lorraine – opened up about the condition while discussing that Oscar slap over Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

Ranvir shared her experience of the condition with Dr Amir, who shared the statistic that eight million women in the UK suffer from hair loss.

“Me [being] one of them – I can show you. We were at Thorpe Park on Mother’s Day and I feel dreadful about the photographs because your hair’s going backwards. I’ve always had a fringe, I’ve found ways to cover it, I use coloured sprays and things. I’ve got a patch in the middle, I’ve got a patch at the back. “It started when my dad had a heart attack and when he died, when I was eight or nine and it’s never come back, so I understand a little bit of the real discomfort you live with having it. “If anything, it’s certainly made us talk about what it is… and women know that they’re not alone.”

The late ATV and Central Television presenter Wendy Jones in the late 1970s took to wearing a wig with some viewers at the time fearing the popular host had cancer, however, the Ladies Night and Format V host – real name Wendy Squires – had also the hair disorder alopecia, which led to her becoming a pioneer for people with hair loss.

Her support for fellow hair loss sufferers spanned 30 years. She wrote a book, as Elizabeth Steel, about her experience, Coping with Sudden Hair Loss but it was the Hairline support group that gave her international exposure. Wendy died in 2011.

Lorraine, weekdays from 9 am on ITV. To watch the interview and show in full visit itv.com/hub