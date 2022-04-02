Tips for a better ‘Spring Clean’

Time to have a little wipe down and dust about…

Nothing symbolises new beginnings like the return of spring, with flowers blossoming, warmer temperatures on the horizon and the smell of freshly cut grass in the air. Everything seems fresh and exciting, but the return of spring is also synonymous with the yearly spring clean.

With everything from mud, wine, fruit juice, grease and even pollen on the list of top stains and dirt to tackle, spring cleaning can be a daunting task.

Cleaning and laundry experts at, Dr. Beckmann have pulled together five top tips on how to tackle the spring clean one step at a time, ensuring the seasonal transition is as breezy as possible.

Dr. Beckmann spokesperson, Susan Fermor:

“We shouldn’t let the worry of any unwanted spills or stains stop us from enjoying those well-deserved days and nights outside during spring. When treating your spring stains, make sure you follow your clothing/upholstery item’s cleaning labels and use dedicated cleaning products, so your stubborn stains soon become a distant memory and you can make the most of having fun in the sun!”

Split your home into sections

Splitting your home into sections to tackle tasks one at a time, immediately helps you to relax as it breaks down the mammoth cleaning challenge into smaller more manageable steps. When you view your home as a whole entity, you can be over faced with the sheer amount of cleaning that needs doing, but by taking each room one at a time you can minimise the time spent worrying and maximise the time spent doing a productive deep clean.

Deep clean your upholstery

Often your sofas and other upholstery furniture accumulate dirt and bacteria over time and are usually forgotten about in the day to day clean. So, the spring clean is the perfect opportunity to deep clean your upholstery and ensure that any stains or grime are removed. Whilst old school remedies such as baking soda work great for the occasional stain, using a specific product such as an Upholstery Stain Remover can ensure that those stubborn stains are eradicated and that your sofa and other furnishings look, feel and smell as fresh as a spring day.

Show your appliances some love

Your dishwasher and washing machine take a beating, especially following a busy Christmas period and those regular Sunday roasts, and again spring is the perfect time to show your appliances some TLC. Remove all the grime and grease that has built up over the years by using a dedicated deep clean product to ensure you have a hygienic machine. Cleaning your washing appliances only needs to be done once every two months or after 30 washes and it’s quick, simple and effective, during your spring clean is the perfect opportunity!

Brighten up your bedsheets

There is no better feeling than getting into clean bedsheets, especially after a long day of cleaning, but making sure they are as fresh and white as possible can be a struggle. Putting all your white bedding into a 60°C wash with a fabric whitener such as Dr. Beckmann’s Glowhite or Glowhite ULTRA ensures that your bedding restores and retains its bright whiteness all year round.

Time to whip out your BBQ

As we enter spring and the days get longer, our attention turns to beer gardens, drinks in the garden and of course a BBQ with friends. Make sure that your BBQ is ready to go by including it in your spring clean to-do list. Take it out of storage and give it a proper scrub down and ensure that you have stocked up on coal and fire starters. Use a dedicated grease cleaner to remove any stubborn residue left over to leave your BBQ sparkling and ready to be fired up once the days get warmer.

Dr. Beckmann has also revealed the top ten most common stains you’re likely to experience during the spring season:

Grass Fruit Juice Deodorant Mud Pollen Ice Lolly Wine Sauce Chocolate Grease

Check out Dr. Beckmann’s product range to help tackle those tricky spring stains here: https://www.dr-beckmann.co.uk/