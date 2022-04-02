Doctors: Princess kicks Bear out of bed

This week in Letherbridge.

Monday: Maeve talks to Rosie about her mum. Rosie suggests Maeve take Jimmi’s offer of help up. Maeve asks Jimmi and he offers to see her today. At the house Gillian has got rid of another carer and is rude to Jimmi.

Jimmi takes it on the chin and is at pains to listen to Gillian’s issues around her stroke and recovery. Jimmi talks to Maeve who realises her mum is better off in a care home, but is nervous about bringing it up. With Jimmi’s help they get to the bottom of Gillian’s issue, she’s scared of being lonely and worries Maeve won’t visit her. Maeve assures her this isn’t the case and Gillian contemplates the idea of going into a home for the first time. Maeve is grateful and sees that she doesn’t have to quit her job.

Valerie is snowed under with her extra work for Princess and asks Karen for help but is forced to admit why. Karen tells Valerie she isn’t a doormat and not to let Princess take advantage. Valerie plucks up the courage to confront Princess but gets her words muddled. Eventually, she manages to tell Princess she won’t help her anymore. Valerie tells Karen about her triumph but Karen insists they need to keep an eye on Princess.

Tuesday: Princess kicks Bear out of bed, claiming she has a busy day off planned with her friends and turns down his suggestions to spend time together later. She arrives at her mum’s office. A busy Constance Buchanan is surprised to see her and has clearly forgotten they had plans.

Constance covers and orders them lunch at the office. Princess struggles to connect with her passive-aggressive mum, only getting interested when she complains about The Mill. Emboldened by her mum’s interest, she asks her mum for a favour. Princess wants her uncle Zach to take over her GP training. Constance is furious with Princess, claiming she clearly doesn’t understand what she has put their family through.

Princess is dejected before pulling herself together. She sends a message on her phone. Bear turns up at her house. She shuts him up by kissing him and dragging him inside. Sid questions Bear on his secret love interest when Emma arrives for her first day back. She insists she doesn’t want a fuss so they leave her to it. It’s Hazeem’s last day and he’s annoyed that Ruhma has organised a leaving drinks gathering for him.

Wednesday: Jimmi arrives at Sutton Vale and asks Rosie to organise a staff meeting for next week. Rosie gets upset and Jimmi doesn’t know why, until Maeve reveals it’s Rosie’s last day. Sid asks Rosie for help with the microwave, only to reveal a makeshift leaving do. Rosie is touched and even Zara joins in the fun. Rosie heads off but forgets her scarf, Maeve gets upset and realises Rosie has been like a mum to her all these years.

Princess brushes off Bear’s overtures so he gets down to business and says there are some issues with missing patient payments. Princess insists she informed the reception team but when she checks she realises she’s messed up. She apologises to Valerie and takes back the paperwork Valerie had been doing for her. She tells Bear she asked Valerie to process the payments. Valerie insists she didn’t know anything about it but Princess shows Valerie a note thanking her for agreeing to do it. Valerie is confused and Princess remarks on how busy she’s been lately and Valerie concedes that she must have forgotten. Valerie insists on staying late to get the payments sorted, as Princess swans off home.

Thursday: Jayne Gregory arrives early for her interview for the receptionist vacancy at Sutton Vale, immediately annoying Karen.

Aaron Arthur is already there and introduces himself as a fellow candidate. Scarlett Kiernan arrives and also annoys Karen by making her own way through the surgery to the waiting room for the candidates. Jayne is surprised to see Scarlett, they previously worked together at a now-closed clothes shop. Scarlett is surly and clearly doesn’t like Jayne.

Bear is waiting for the final candidate who turns out to be Ziggy Stubbs, a previous temporary receptionist at The Campus. Karen is shocked he’s in the running. Zara gets the candidates to do an exercise together before their interviews. They have to each tell two truths and a lie. Everyone’s enthusiastic apart from Scarlett who ruins the game for the rest of them.

Doctors, BBC One, Monday to Thursday, 1.45 pm. Repeated on BBC Two at 7 pm.