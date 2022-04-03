Sun, Sea and Selling Houses returns for more Costa del Sol property action

The show returns this coming week.

This brand-new series, the fifth in its run, sees two new families of British estate agents join the experts in finding sun-hungry Brits their dream home in Spain.

Based in the Costa del Sol’s glamorous and exclusive Málaga area, agents Kerry and Steven Mellor are helping married jet-setters Michael and Patricia find their perfect property for a budget of 2,000,000 euros. But along with their high budget comes high expectations.

Can the agents deliver the immaculate interior and stunning scenery the pair yearn for?

In Almería, bird rescuers Mark and Mandy are looking to move permanently to a rural abode with enough room to house themselves, Mandy’s mum and their seven owls. Tasked with finding the couple their ideal nest for a budget of 300,000 euros are estate agent spouses Sharon and Steve Garner, who are determined to find the couple a property that will have the whole menagerie hooting from the treetops.

Away from the office, Sharon and Steve have dropped the microwave meals to opt for a healthier lifestyle.

Having already lost an impressive six stone between them, the couple now want to up their efforts with some gentle exercise, Garner style. While in Málaga, Kerry and Steven spend some downtime together, enjoying the region’s varied scenery, but navigating the terrain proves testing.

Sun, Sea and Selling Houses returns to Channel 4 tomorrow at 5 pm