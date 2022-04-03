Harry Judd runs London Landmarks Half Marathon

Nearly 12,000 runners took to the streets of London today in the 5th edition of the London Landmarks Half Marathon 2022.

Harry Judd:

“It was amazing. Honestly, I had so much fun. Great crowds, great weather – a perfectly organised event with loads of great charities being supported today and loads of money raised, and hopefully loads of PB’s smashed. All in all, it was brilliant!”

London Landmarks Half Marathon is unlike any other race in the UK, taking place on closed roads through the City of London and Westminster, taking in all of London’s iconic landmarks and celebrating London’s grand, quirky and hidden heritage.

The 100% not for profit event, organised by baby charity Tommy’s to raise funds for the charity and many other good causes, has raised nearly £6 million this year for over 300 charities, with every penny going back to supporting the amazing work of Tommy’s and its charity partners.

Event Director Lia Fyles:

“What an amazing day! It’s such a special event, helping to raise awareness of the LLHM and the importance of fundraising for charity. It fills me with such pride to see people from all walks of life come together each year to raise money for causes close to their hearts. In a world full of conflict at the moment, it’s heartwarming to see so much love and compassion. I’m delighted that since the inaugural race in 2018 over £26 MILLION POUNDS has been raised for many wonderful causes!

McFly drummer and former Strictly winner, Harry Judd joined the LLHM for the first time, running on behalf of Tommy’s, Joining Harry amongst the 11,787 charity runners taking part were a raft of other famous faces, all running to raise the profile and vital funds for their chosen charities. Jeff Brazier joined the Landmarks for the second year, running on behalf of Grief Encounter, the charity which supported Jeff and sons Bobby and brother Freddie after the death of their mother Jade Goody.

Abbie Quinnen & AJ Pritchard, together with AJ’s brother Curtis, ran on behalf of the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital which supported Abbie after her burns’ injury. The Virgin Radio Breakfast Show team took on the 13.1 miles. Sports presenter Vassos Alexander, joined the London Landmarks Costume runners dressed as The Shard. The costume runners take part annually to raise funds for BOOST Charity’s “Sam Sananes Sports Legacy” and Tommy’s.

Fully living up the LLHM 2022 theme, two special runners attempted to break Guinness World Records at today’s event. Alan Harris, ran in memory of his father for Macmillan dressed as a Gorilla, whilst Elizabeth Johnston took to the course in a full quidditch kit. After successfully completing the race, both attempts are currently being verified by Guinness World Records. Before the first runner’s reached the finish line, eight cuddly characters competed in the LLHM Mascot Dash, a 100M sprint past Horse Guards Parade to the finish line at Whitehall. In the close-run race, it was Vinny the Fox who took the ribbon and the cup for their charity League Against Cruel Sport, pitting Air Ambulance for Children into second place.

The LLHM 2022 route showcases the best of London, with runners passing iconic landmarks including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, Nelson’s Column, the Gherkin, the Shard and the Tower of London. Starting just off at Trafalgar Square and finishing on Whitehall, the route also unearths hidden cultural gems such as Guy Fawkes’ house, Britain’s smallest police station, St Mary-Le-Bow Church and London’s oldest shop.