ITV look at ‘The Forgotten Battle’ of the Falklands War

Ben Fogle presents the documentary for ITV this coming week.



“The veterans of 8901 don’t want medals. They just want you to know they were there. They had a job to do and they did it to the very best of their abilities, against the odds.” – Ben Fogle

Falklands War: The Forgotten Battle reveals the largely untold story of the very first engagement of the Falklands conflict in 1982. Fronted by Falklands War enthusiast, Ben Fogle, the programme takes a deep dive into one of the most fascinating war stories in recent British history, bolstered with revelations from recently declassified documents.

As Argentina invaded the British territory, they were met by Naval Party 8901, a small detachment of Royal Marines already stationed on the Falkland Islands. This group of fewer than 70 lightly armed men had been given virtually no prior warning of the invasion, but were now the only line of defence against hundreds of Argentine soldiers.

Some media coverage at the time declared that NP8901 ‘surrendered’. Others reported that barely a shot was fired in the Argentine takeover – an inaccurate picture of events, potentially tarnishing the legacy of the brave Marines.

Eight of the Royal Marines speak of the harrowing events, setting the record straight on what really happened as we approach the 40th anniversary of the war.

The Commanding Officer Major Mike Norman:

“The Final briefing was one of the most difficult things I have ever had to do in my life. I had to convince these young men that we were going to deploy and resist. It was very moving and I felt very guilty that they were all going out on my orders. We were all going to die, without a doubt. I was convinced of that.”

Naval Party 8901’s work was not complete once they had been sent home from that very first battle. They immediately returned and caught up with the task force which had been dispatched to retake the Falklands.

Other notable contributors include Major General Julian Thompson who was the Commander of Landing Forces and Historian Dominic Sandbrook.

Sir John Nott, the Defence Secretary in 1982, says the government was focused on other priorities ahead of the war. “We were completely preoccupied with the Cold War, South America and the Falklands never crossed our minds.”

Falklands War: The Forgotten Battle, ITV, Thursday, April 7th, 9 pm