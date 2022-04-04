June Brown dies aged 95

Actress June Brown, best known for her role as Dot Cotton in EastEnders, has died at the age of 95, the BBC has announced.

She died at her home in Surrey on Sunday with her family by her side.

“We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side. We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.” – June Brown’s family

Not quite an original star of EastEnders, June made her first appearance as Dot Cotton in the soap on July 4th, 1985. The chain-smoking hypochondriac went on to become one of the show’s best-loved characters.

Some of Dot’s biggest storylines explored controversial issues such as euthanasia, cancer and homophobia.

A devout Christian, the character was known for quoting passages from the bible at those in need of guidance or whom she considered her moral inferiors.

Her marriage to Jim Branning, played by John Bardon, was popular among fans – while she was also mother to the notorious criminal Nick Cotton, played by John Altman.

Dot moved to Ireland to live with her grandson Charlie in February 2020 with fans assuming that she would be seen again later in the year. However, it soon transpired that June had quit the soap and was happy for her character to remain on the Emerald Isle indefinitely.

June first left the soap in 1993 amid concerns over how her character had developed and in protest at the firing of co-star Peter Dean. However, she was lured back to reprise the role in 1997. In 2003, the BBC, acknowledging the character’s popularity, broadcast a spin-off show about Dot’s early life.

In 2009, June was nominated for a Best Actress BAFTA for a unique episode of EastEnders in which she was the sole performer featured. The instalment, titled Pretty Baby, was written by EastEnders script supremo Tony Jordan and was aired on 31st January 2008. It saw Dot agonise over her decision to place Jim in a care home following a stroke.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE, sadly passed away last night. “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten. “June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments. “We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory. “Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.” – EastEnders

Before joining EastEnders, she had roles in Coronation Street, Doctor Who, Minder and The Bill, as well as costume dramas The Duchess of Duke Street and Oliver Twist. While on a break from Albert Square she starred in comedy Ain’t Misbehavin in 1997, and played Nanny Slagg in the BBC’s production of Gormenghast in 2000.

Reunited with Lofty and Mary for Dr Legg’s funeral.

Friendship for decades, Dot and Dr Legg.

Launderette days, with Pauline Fowler.

Den Watts gave Dot a lot to talk about.

Best of friends, Ethel and Dot.

Second love. Dot and Jim.

Dot helps Disa, one of her many waifs and strays, a good turn by the Bible loving Christian.

Central TV’s Spitting Image puppet of the character.

A Big Impression of Dot with Alistair McGowan.