Production begins on second series of ‘The Pact’

After the huge success of the first series, the BBC have commissioned a second series of hit thriller, The Pact.

The co-commission between BBC Drama and BBC Wales is written and created by Pete McTighe with the second series telling a suspenseful and emotional story over six episodes.

Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales, Nick Andrews:

“The Pact gripped the nation, its impact spread like wildfire dominating BBC iPlayer’s most popular lists. When asked if we would go again, it was a very easy decision to make. Pete McTighe’s writing has more twists and turns than a bowl of spaghetti – we were absorbed by the characters and the story. It’s brilliant to be going again and fans can be reassured that you’ll be guessing the ending right up until the final credits.”

This brand new story makes way for new characters with the cast, including Cardiff-born, BAFTA winning actress Rakie Ayola (Anthony), who takes centre stage alongside serving as executive producer. The series is being produced by Cardiff-based production company Little Door Productions.

The Pact, currently filming in and around Wales, follows social worker Christine (Rakie Ayola) and her family whose loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger. Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Lisa Palfrey (Chloe, Line of Duty), Christian Patterson (Mr Selfridge, In My Skin), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Keeping Faith), Aaron Anthony (Behind Her Eyes) and Jacob Ifan (Bang, A Discovery of Witches) join the cast. Plus, rising stars Jordan Wilks (Freshers), and Welsh talent including Lloyd Everitt (Casualty, The Deceived) Mali Ann Rees (Tourist Trap, Hidden).

Christine’s family, oldest son Will (Lloyd Everitt), youngest son Jamie (Aaron Anthony) and daughter Megan (Mali Ann Rees), are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam. As they look forward to Megan’s wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor (Jordan Wilks), arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined. As buried secrets come to light, they must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them.

Executive producer Rakie Ayola:

“I’m thrilled to be working again with Little Door and BBC Wales leading this talented cast to bring Pete’s wonderfully mysterious story to life. As an Exec-Producer on this series, it’s hugely important to me to see the wealth of opportunity this production is offering both to established talent and those new to the industry both behind and in front of camera.”

The Pact is due to air later this year and is the second commission for Little Door Productions.