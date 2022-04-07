Lifestyle

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas unites with KultureCity for Autism Acceptance Month

April 7, 2022
Liz Charlton
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has struck a partnership with KultureCity in honour of Autism Acceptance Month.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has inked a partnership with KultureCity, a nonprofit dedicated to raising acceptance and assisting individuals of all ages who have sensory needs.

Launched in April 2022 to align with Autism Acceptance Month, the resort’s 40,000 square-foot concert venue and performance space, The Chelsea, is officially certified as a sensory-inclusive venue.

As a licensed sensory-inclusive venue, employees of The Chelsea received training on the needs of adults and children with sensory sensitivities, including autism, PTSD, ADHD, dementia and more. Additionally, the venue is now equipped with sensory bags featuring noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, KultureCity VIP access passes and Feeling Zone thermometers, a tool that provides individuals with an additional means of communication.

The Chelsea also offers an onsite quiet room providing a space to decompress for those who may be overwhelmed by sensory elements during an entertainment event. Additionally, Beauty & Essex is also officially certified as a sensory-inclusive venue – with all employees receiving sensory training as well as offering sensory bags at the venue.

