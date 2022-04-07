Pick of the Plots: Thursday 7th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, April 7.

Shirley believes there are intruders in The Vic but discovers it’s just Mick and Janine who have been up talking all night. Nancy and Shirley share their disapproval that they’re together, but Mick makes it clear he doesn’t care.

Mick later suggests to Janine they go away for a few days together and Janine convinces him to break the news to Linda that they are an item. Mick plucks up the courage to tell Linda but how will Linda react?

Meanwhile, Nancy tries to make it up to Zack and has a proposition.

Elsewhere, Rocky tells Stacey what happened yesterday leading Stacey do all she can to help her mum.

Later, Rocky’s guilt gets the better of him as he listens to a hopeful Harvey talk about his future with Jean, and he comes clean about what happened.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

The day of the long-awaited christening finally arrives, but there’s a shock in store for Gabby.

Meanwhile, Al pays a little too much attention to Belle’s ideas and she’s unaware he’s trying to steal them as his own.

Elsewhere, Chloe bumps into Noah. The atmosphere between the pair thaws as Noah does his best to lift her spirits. Chloe’s heartened by their interaction whilst Noah slyly resolves to play his cards carefully. However, a foul-tempered Noah later snaps at Chloe.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As Liberty and Sienna dive head-first into Liberty’s new business, Ethan worries that they are getting too attached.

Later, after Leela reveals some things about Sienna’s history, Ethan starts to question Sienna’s loyalty.

Meanwhile, with his relationship still on the rocks, Sid plans a romantic gesture for Lizzie. And could Dave be changing his mind about Sid?

Elsewhere, Eric is looking for Verity once again. When Theresa accidentally spills a drink on him, it brings him face-to-face with Tony.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm