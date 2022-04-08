TV Highlights: From a murder at a local old folks’ home to Mike and Jess’ threesome

Telly Today choices for Friday, April 8th…

Trouble in the village

ITV crime drama Grantchester continues with episode five of its seventh series, with Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Grantchester’s Reverend Will Davenport.

This series is set in the long hot summer of 1959 and wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.

As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases. With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.

Tonight a murder at a local old folks’ home and two of its elderly residents go missing. Are they also victims or are they involved in the crime? Will and Geordie are given the run around when they track them down.

Grantchester, ITV/STV/UTV, 9 pm

Music for all…

Cerys Matthews and Huw Stephens present highlights from this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in Cardiff, which took place last week.

This programme captures some of the incredible performances that have taken place across the Welsh capital over the festival weekend from Idles, Johnny Marr, Little Simz, Pixies, Wet Leg and more and features exclusive backstage interviews with artists.

Also included in this programme are highlights from a very special, intimate performance from Wales’ legendary Manic Street Preachers, which took place at Clwb Ifor Bach – a venue the band have never played in before – on the eve of the festival (Thursday 31 March). This programme will also be broadcast on BBC One Wales and audiences can catch up on more 6 Music Festival highlights on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

Friday night on BBC Four is of course music night, with from 7 pm Dusty Springfield back-to-back with two of her 1960s shows Dusty, followed by Sounds of the Sixties, then a double bill of Top of the Pops from 1992 and at 10 pm The Old Grey Whistle Test.

Cardiff Calling: Music Festival Highlights, BBC Four, 10.40 pm

Bonking in the name of PSB

When I see ‘Open House’ I think of cosy chats with Gloria Hunniford, not a three-way-shag. Anyway, in this ‘Open House’ committed couples come to a luxury retreat to test whether opening up their relationships and having sex with other people can strengthen their bond.

In this episode, married couple Mike and Jess from Essex want help in having their first-ever threesome with another woman. Their first sexual experience with a stranger in 10 years uncovers some difficult emotions for Jess. Will she be able to conquer her fears and strengthen her relationship by having a successful threesome?

Also at the retreat are married couple Jon and Danielle from Bolton. They go on romantic dates with other potential sexual partners to test if they’re emotionally ready for having group sex, but first they must face up to some home truths.

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment, Channel 4, 10 pm