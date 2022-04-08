Pick of the Plots: Friday 8th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, April 8.

As Maria and Kelly are about to leave for the hairdressing awards, Gary reveals that he’s had a call from the hospital and Laura only has hours to live. Determined that her Mum is not going to ruin her day, Kelly stalks out and Maria hurries after her.

Kelly is on a high as she wins Best Trainee Stylist and knocks back the wine. Gary arrives and appeals to her to go and visit Laura. What will she do?

Meanwhile, with her departure from Weatherfield imminent, will Emma get her happy ending or will she end up on the run from the law?

Elsewhere, Nick supports Sam as he competes in a chess tournament. Daisy suspects Nicky is hiding something.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Gabby and Dawn make a discovery.

Meanwhile, Meena savours the thought of facing her sister tomorrow in court.

Elsewhere, Al is left feeling slightly guilty.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

At The Dog, the Hutchinsons are all smiles as they make up for lost time, but filling Eric in on what he has missed brings up old wounds for Tony and Diane.

Later, as Verity starts to question Eric on what has been going on, it’s clear her brother has secrets of his own.

Meanwhile, as Sid and Lizzie organise a night with their friends, the discovery of a crush leaves Lizzie playing cupid for Serena.

Elsewhere, committed to helping the environment, Brooke goes all in with a diet change.

Also, Ste takes extreme measures on his mission for Ethan.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm