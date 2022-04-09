Join Jill Halfpenny for some Easter Walks with BBC One

The two episode series airs on BBC One.

Actress Jill Halfpenny takes viewers on a journey of discovery through the North East and the Scottish Borders, exploring the beautiful landscape, its significance to Christianity and the unique traditions still celebrated at Easter.

Jill visits Hexham, joining bellringers in the Abbey and the Abbey Choir. In Corbridge Roman Town, she helps clean the museum statues and learns about the Roman God’s links to Christianity. In Lauder, Jill meets a horseman who explains the annual tradition of riding the parish boundary.

Jill then visits Jedburgh and begins the Jedburgh Hand Ba’, an event played by hundreds of players with no rules and typically takes place on the first Thursday after Shrove Tuesday. In Peebles, Jill joins renowned chocolatier Ruth Hinks as she makes one of her legendary Easter Eggs. At Cherrytrees Farm, Jill meets sheep farmer Ally and his family as they care for 5,500 sheep and discuss the Early Spring.

She also meets walkers who make an annual pilgrimage across the region to Cuddy’s Well, blessed by St Cuthbert. Jill’s journey then ends on Lindisfarne, where she meets artist Mary Fleeson who draws in a similar style to the monks who used to live there, and shows Jill mindful practices of prayer.