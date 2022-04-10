Latest Fuel Shortages ’caused by the Stop Oil Protesters’ says FairFuelUK

FairFuelUK is a public affairs team representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK.

FairFuelUK supporters are seeing a patchy supply of petrol and diesel issues right across the UK with garage fuel supply to pumps most severely affected across the South Midlands towards the South. The organisation also notes that university counties Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire seem to be hit hardest while there are intermittent supplies significant in Norfolk, Plymouth, Leamington, Sussex, Hampshire and Greater London.

The north of England however seems to have, thus far, had much less of a problem with fuel distribution to petrol stations. FairFuelUK has blamed Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil and their anti-fossil fuel protests for causing disruption to UK’s 37m drivers.

Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuel Campaign:

“What the hell is the Government playing at? Surely, they have learned the lessons of last year’s HGV shortage episode when motorists were queuing to fill up needlessly. It’s now more than crucial they act and inform drivers factually what is happening, Priti Patel must order the Police to protect the fuel supply chain and ensure there is no need to panic buy. Why is she not becoming more organised and proactive to safeguard uninterrupted petrol and diesel supplies to our forecourts?. Gutless, clueless and anti-driver are descriptors that come to mind!”

Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £160bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator. Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011.