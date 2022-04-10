Suranne Jones is back in Gentleman Jack

Best on the Box choice for Sunday, April 10th…

Sally Wainwright’s award-winning hit drama Gentleman Jack returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for an eight-part second series.

Yorkshire, 1834. A month on from their private marriage ceremony, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) remains in York under the care of her doctor while Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), with fresh financial confidence and entrepreneurial vigour, renovates Shibden Hall in preparation for her wife to move in.

Learning of their plan to co-habit, Miss Walker’s protective tribe of relations are increasingly suspicious of Anne Lister’s motives, but can’t find the right words to express their fears about the nature of their relationship. Anne is keen to strengthen their commitment by changing their wills in each other’s favour, but Ann Walker is nervous of braving public opinion further.

While the couple prepare for a fabulous honeymoon abroad devastated Mariana Lawton’s (Lydia Leonard) jealousy signals more trouble ahead.

Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack, episode one airs tonight at 9 pm on BBC One.