Foodhub announce initiative to sport local charities across the UK

Foodhub has announced they are partnering with charities starting with the Stoke-on-Trent area as part of their new ‘Love Local’ campaign.

The Stoke born business- one of the UK’s most innovative tech food and ordering app company, has a head office based in Fenton and functions as an app/website where people can order food from their favourite local takeaway and restaurants.

Emma Stockman, a spokesperson for Foodhub:

“Our ‘Love Local’ campaign is initially launching in the Stoke area, but we want this to be a nationwide project, so we can help local communities across the country too. For every order our customers make through Foodhub, they will help in contributing free meals to those in need via local charities, such as Affordable Food Stoke. “We hope through this new charity initiative, we will be able to help many Stoke communities, businesses and consumers receive the food provisions they require. As a Stoke-on-Trent based business, we are keen to be at the forefront of supporting our community where it matters most.”

Launched this month the new initiative pledges that once a local takeaway/restaurant receives a certain amount of orders in the area via the ordering platform, Foodhub will donate hot meals to a chosen charity within the community.

One of the charities that will benefit from the new scheme is Affordable Food Stoke, a local neighbourhood charity, which specialises in reducing food waste, supporting communities, and feeding families through its community café, social supermarket, and emergency food programme. Affordable Food Stoke aids those most at risk of food insecurity throughout the local area.

Nikki Barrett, Founder of Affordable Food Stoke:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Foodhub for their new ‘Love Local‘ scheme. The campaign guarantees to have a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate, and we look forward to being a part of this process. “Affordable Food Stoke works hard within the community to aid people suffering from a lack of food, therefore this new offering from Foodhub is a welcome addition to help those in need.”

The more customers order locally, the more they give locally too, so to thank customers for their ongoing support in the local area, once a Foodhub app/website user reaches a specific amount of orders, they will receive a hero badge of honour – a small token of Foodhub’s gratitude for their participation in helping give back to the local community.

Users are able to share this badge on social media and will become Love Local Ambassadors.

blog.foodhub.com/lovelocal