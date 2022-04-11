ITV reveal details on latest series of Cooking With The Stars

The celebrity food competition in partnership with Marks & Spencer is back for a second series.



Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, Cooking With The Stars will see eight celebrities paired with a professional chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant level chefs.

Emma Willis:

“Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen. The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series!”

The eight celebrities who will be putting on their aprons and heading to the kitchen are professional dancer and TV personality Anton Du Beke, Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes, This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Chaser Anne Hegerty, Love Island’s Maura Higgins, TV expert Dr Ranj Singh, comedian Joe Wilkinson and influencer Woody Cook.

Across a series of exciting cooking battles, the celebrities will be trained by their mentor chefs to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the remaining professionals. The bottom two will then have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor. The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs.

Unaware of whose food they are tasting, their greatest supporter could swiftly and unwittingly become their worst critic and vote for their protege to leave the competition.

The professional chefs taking part in the challenge this year are British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager (partnered with Anton Du Beke), renowned chef and business owner Ronnie Murray (partnered with Dame Kelly Holmes), chef director Jack Stein (partnered with Maura Higgins), Korean chef and restaurateur Judy Joo (partnered with Joe Wilkinson).

Also, Michelin Starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli (partnered with Anne Hegerty), Scottish chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE (partnered with Josie Gibson), author and regular chef on This Morning Clodagh McKenna (partnered with Dr Ranj Singh) and restaurateur and TV personality Mike Reid (partnered with Woody Cook).

Tom Allen:

“Last series was so exciting! Emma Willis and I have been polishing our frying pans in preparation – we have so much fun working together. The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards.”

Produced by South Shore and co-funded by Marks & Spencer, this six-part cooking competition will transmit later this Summer on ITV, STV and ITV Hub.