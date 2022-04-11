ITV reveal details of Britain’s Got Talent 2022

After a year away, this Spring sees the return of the nation’s most treasured variety talent show.

Now in its 15th series, the talent extravaganza is back and bigger than ever before, with even more awe-inspiring and show-stopping performers all vying to impress the judges and secure their place in the live-semi-finals taking place later this year.

Simon Cowell:

“I think this year we’ve got to work really, really hard to see a development from the first audition to the live show. Everyone has to try and be better, I’m not going to lie, that’s the toughest part of making the show, getting someone you loved from the auditions to step it up a notch for the live shows. It’s a real challenge and we’ve just got to work really hard at that.”

Reuniting with their infamous buzzers are judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams who this year, celebrate their 10th year working alongside one another. Inimitable duo Ant and Dec will also be returning as hosts ready to cheer and console the acts brave enough to brace the stage of London Palladium Theatre.

Having had an extra year to perfect their acts, the calibre this year is the best BGT has ever seen. Among the eye-popping talents is a dog act like no other, harmonious choirs and in a BGT first, a phantom man who left the judges spooked like never before.

Adding to the magic of this long-awaited series and brand new to the show is the judges ‘Golden Moments’ in which each judge will surprise unsuspecting individuals, inviting them to audition on the iconic stage.

Expect the unexpected as the acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent has given us over the years Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle. But who will follow in the footsteps of series 14 victor Jon Courtenay and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2022?

David Walliams: