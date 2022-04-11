Make My Money Matter campaign to sponsor Sky News’ The Daily Climate Show

Sky Media has announced the Make My Money Matter campaign as the first sponsor of The Daily Climate Show.

The Daily Climate Show’s social clips were identified as the perfect environment for Make My Money Matter to promote actionable, positive solutions for individuals committed to acting on the climate crisis. Through the sponsorship, millions watching the Sky News show on social channels will see Make My Money Matter’s educational messages that encourage people to think about how their pensions are invested, and the impacts those investments have on the planet.

Richard Curtis, Writer, Director and Co-founder of Make My Money Matter:

“It’s not always the first thing that comes to mind, but greening your pension is one of the most powerful ways to help save the planet – in fact, it’s 21x more effective than lots of other changes like going vegetarian, switching energy provider or giving up flying. “Partnering with the UK’s first ever dedicated climate show on Sky News to get this message out was an obvious choice for us. The Daily Climate Show segments speak about the climate crisis and its effects, but most importantly provides positive actionable steps that people can take, which perfectly aligns to our goals at Make My Money Matter. We hope this campaign will not only educate people on the enormous power of their money, but empower them to seek a pension to be proud of.”

Make My Money Matter is a people-powered campaign group founded by acclaimed Filmmaker and Activist Richard Curtis. The group aims to give the UK public more voice and choice over how their money is invested and ensure that the trillions of pounds invested by UK pension schemes helps to build a better world.

This year, the campaign is working to ensure all pension providers commit to robust net zero targets and eradicate deforestation from their investments.

Praised by President of COP26, Alok Sharma, for “informing and engaging its viewers about the climate crisis, and the need for urgent action,” The Daily Climate Show broadcasts across Sky News TV, Digital and Social platforms. The show puts people at the heart of its journalism, hearing from those impacted by climate change, and people adapting to it, as well as scientists and policy makers.

To reach relevant audiences, the campaign will deliver over 3 million highly targeted views featuring co-branded creative idents signifying The Daily Climate Show supported by Make My Money Matter alongside daily clips on Sky News‘ Facebook and Twitter channels.

Sarah Jones, Director of Planning at Sky Media:

“We’re thrilled to have Make My Money Matter on board as the first-ever partner for The Daily Climate Show on Sky News. Sky is committed to sustainability in everything that it does and working with like-minded brands to spread this message further is key for us. Through this sponsorship, Make My Money Matter will reach a really engaged group of individuals who care about the environment and are keen to learn about actionable insights that impact their everyday decisions – like choosing a sustainable pension fund”.

The social media sponsorship with The Daily Climate Show launched this week and runs until the 2nd May.