BBC Three has a Conversation with Friends

Conversation with Friends begins tonight on BBC Three.

Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger, Frank) and Leanne Welham (Pili, His Dark Materials), produced by Element Pictures (Normal People, Room, The Favourite) and adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel.

The series stars emerging talent Alison Oliver, alongside Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) and Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls).

Frances (Oliver) is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Lane) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Kirke), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dearly.

The twelve-part series will premiere on BBC Three this evening, 15 May in the UK. The series will also air on Hulu stateside and on RTÉ in Ireland.