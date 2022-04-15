More Revolutions in Great Gardens

The Great Garden Revolution is to return to Channel 4.

Channel 4, in partnership with Ronseal, has recommissioned Ronseal Presents…The Great Garden Revolution.

Errol Reuben Fernandes:

“I am really looking forward to joining the team and being a part of this series. I hope to be able to engage and inspire through my own passion for plants and gardening, as well as champion ecological and sustainable gardening practices that support wildlife and are environmentally friendly. I want to demonstrate that we can garden with this approach and still create spaces that are, immersive, stimulating and beautiful for us too.”

The four-part series returns at the time of year when our gardens are bursting back to life. Each week, a team of gardening experts makeover a different domestic garden around the UK and show us how to get the most out of our outdoor spaces – planting them for the warmer months ahead, inspiring us with easy makeover ideas and wowing us with the garden transformations.

Designer Joel Bird and craftsman Bruce Kenneth return to The Great Garden Revolution, with Errol Reuben Fernandes, head of horticulture at the Horniman Museum and Gardens, making his debut alongside them this series. Together, the trio will use their expertise to transform each garden, giving viewers a variety of tips, tricks and ideas they can immediately put into action.

As well as weekly makeovers, every episode features a celebrity guest who takes us down their garden path to show off their own outdoor space, giving us a glimpse into their gardening world.

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor for Channel 4: