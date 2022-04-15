Alex Horne to launch ‘scripted comedy series’

The Horne Section TV Show will air on Channel number 4.

The Taskmaster creator, and star, piloted The Horne Section TV Show last year and it has now been picked up for a series by Channel 4.

Alex Horne:

“I’ve always thought the title of a show is indicative of the quality of the writing within a show, so “The Horne Section TV Show” looks set to be pretty special. I’ve known some of these musicians for over forty years and I can safely say that it’s very weird that any of them are now going to be in a six-part scripted comedy series on Channel 4.”

Alex Horne and his band, The Horne Section have made multiple appearances on Channel 4’s The Last Leg, and Dictionary Corner on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown while away from the screen they host the iTunes chart-topping podcast The Horne Section Podcast and three series of Alex Horne Presents The Horne Section on BBC Radio 4.

Horne has been working with the band since 2010 when they first performed together at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Separately, members of The Horne Section have performed with recording artists including Robbie Williams, Madness, Florence and the Machine, Amy Winehouse, George Ezra, Basement Jaxx, Disclosure and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy, Channel 4: