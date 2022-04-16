Best on the Box Highlights

Sky Arts head back to 1965 with The Rolling Stones

April 16, 2022
James Ryder
Best on the Box choice for April 16th…

The Stones just keep on rolling!

Sky Arts tonight air The Rolling Stones: Charlie is my Darling which was shot during a quick tour of Ireland just weeks after “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” hit # 1 on the charts.

This 1965 documentary film is an intimate, behind-the-scenes diary of life on the road with the young Stones in the mid sixties.

And there’s no sign of the group slowing down, last month the band announced a tour of sixty dates to mark their 60th anniversary as a band.

The Rolling Stones 2022 tour, titled SIXTY, will see Mick, Keith and Ronnie playing dates across Europe this summer, including two shows at London’s BST Hyde Park.

The Rolling Stones: Charlie is my Darling, Sky Arts, 9 pm

