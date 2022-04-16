Ross Kemp returns to Sky with maritime history

Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure: U-Boat Terror airs on Sky History.

You’ve seen him probably in EastEnders, maybe even Emmerdale, but for the past decade Ross has been bringing factual documentaries to screen ranging from looking into the underworld to armed police. Now the actor, author and most recently quiz host, is going underwater.

Ross dives into the unknown for Sky History to retrace a family tragedy and uncover fascinating lost stories from our maritime history.

For the series, Ross Kemp will be joined by expert diver Emily Turton and maritime archaeologist and expert diver Mallory Haas on expeditions to the most spectacular shipwrecks in the UK, uncovering hidden treasures and history from Britain’s past.

Under the expert tutelage of dive supervisor Neil Brock, Ross completes his specialist SCUBA training.

Inspired by the stories of his shipwrecked relatives, Ross heads up to the Royal Navy’s historic naval base in the far northerly Orkney Islands, Scapa Flow. Here, Ross and Neil link up with expert local dive guide Emily Turton and head out into the water to dive on wrecks from WWII.

Ross and Emily explore a captured German scout ship called the F2 and recover a slew of artefacts that could be linked to Ross’s two cousins who died serving in the Royal Navy during WWII.

Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure: U-Boat Terror, Sky History, April 17th, 9 pm